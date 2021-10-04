Join Yuma police for Coffee with a Cop

Top Stories

Part of a national initiative, brought locally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announces it plans to host Coffee with a Cop as a way for locals to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

The coffee session is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6, from 7-11 a.m. at the Sunkissed Yuma Coffee Shop, 3860 W 24th St. #109.

Describing it, YPD Public Affairs Sergeant Lori Franklin shares, "Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in the City of Yuma neighborhoods."

According to the YPD, the most contact law enforcement has with the public almost always happens during emergencies or emotional situations.

"Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street," continues Franklin. "Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction."

The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services supports Coffee with a Cop as a national initiative. Its goal has always been to improve "relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time."