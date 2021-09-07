COVID-19 after Labor Day weekend in Imperial County

Top Stories

Numbers not expected to dramtically rise after holiday weekend - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) does not expect COVID-19 cases to dramatically increase after the Labor Day weekend.

The department says that the renewed mask mandate is doing its part in keeping numbers across the Imperial Valley steady. As of last week, the numbers show 351 cases of COVID-19.

Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday with ICPHD is confident that those numbers will not dramatically increase even after the holiday weekend. He adds that the percent positivity is dropping.

“I do think we have reason to be optimistic at this point, we have a very high vaccination rate in Imperial County, and we want to continue pushing for it,” he said.

Due to Labor Day, the next COVID-19 dashboard update will take place on Thursday, September 9.

Although it may be too soon, the ICPHD is already talking about how Halloween may look like for the Valley come October.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have that and a complete COVID-19 update for the Imperial Valley on the Early Edition.