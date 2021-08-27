Brawley land hosts toxic chemicals harming community nearby

Top Stories

Comite Civivo plans to protest in Sacramento, encouraging the state to clean up the land near families - Vince Ybarra reports

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Comite Civico Del Valle (CCDV) is going to Sacramento to protest the toxic site in Brawley on Monday.

The organization says there are sites across the state like the one in Brawley. CCDV says the state needs to step up and conduct proper clean-up because families live within feet of the site.

“We have constantly demanded from the department of toxic that they go outside of the PureGro property and they go sample the neighborhood,” said Executive Director Luis Olmedo.

He said their demands have not been heard. CCDV along with other organizations from California will protest at the state capital in hopes to bring awareness to this issue.

Olmedo said they have congressmen on their side and hope to gain more support with their protest.

“You tell them to come out here, they kind of dust, you know the surface; but they leave a legacy of contaminates there and we’re not going to tolerate that,” said Olmedo.

