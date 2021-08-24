San Luis man to appear in court for stabbing a woman

Top Stories

CBS 13's April Hettinger reports on how police's quick action saved the woman's life

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is behind bars ready to face a judge for allegedly stabbing a woman inside a home.

The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) responded to a disturbance call when they noticed a broken window and heard a female screaming.

Through the window, officers saw a man holding a knife and a female with visible stab wounds.

The 27-year-old man complied with police commands to drop the knife.

He was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for attempted 1st degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The SLPD treated the victim on-scene, but officers later transferred the woman to a hospital. Her conditions are unknown at this time.

Tonight beginning at 4 p.m., CBS 13 On Your Side's April Hettinger speaks with the South County Domestic Violence Coalition about the physical and mental recovery process for victims of severe domestic violence instances.