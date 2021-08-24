Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:24 AM

San Luis man to appear in court for stabbing a woman

MGN/City of San Luis

CBS 13's April Hettinger reports on how police's quick action saved the woman's life

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is behind bars ready to face a judge for allegedly stabbing a woman inside a home.

The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) responded to a disturbance call when they noticed a broken window and heard a female screaming.

Through the window, officers saw a man holding a knife and a female with visible stab wounds.

The 27-year-old man complied with police commands to drop the knife.

He was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for attempted 1st degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The SLPD treated the victim on-scene, but officers later transferred the woman to a hospital. Her conditions are unknown at this time.

Tonight beginning at 4 p.m., CBS 13 On Your Side's April Hettinger speaks with the South County Domestic Violence Coalition about the physical and mental recovery process for victims of severe domestic violence instances.

Crime / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content