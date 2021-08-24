Q&A: Vaccine approval

Specific answers featuring Dr. Fauci, among others

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Pfizer received full FDA approval Monday of it's COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts say this action against the corona virus is a step in the right direction. Nevertheless, vaccines improvements continue, bringing up some new questions.

They're going to give a lot of incentive and backing for a lot of institutions and organizations and places of employment to mandate. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

We certainly expect there will be more mandates for factions of federal employees. Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary

WHAT ABOUT A VACCINE SPECIFICALLY FOR THE DELTA VARIANT?

Pfizer reports it has a vaccine specifically for the delta variant in the works.

Booster shot of the current vaccine is very, very, very effective against Delta, but we cannot take that chance. Albert Bourla, Pfizer, CEO

WHAT'S THE LATEST ON VACCINES FOR KIDS 11 AND YOUNGER?

We just have to wait for the data to be complete. Dr. Stephen Hahn, Former FDA Commissioner

The companies will be able to present the data to the CDC by the mid-Fall or so. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

That's when Dr. Fauci believes the FDA could make the vaccine available under emergency use authorization. The alternative is waiting a little longer for full approval.

EVERY SHOT MAY BE A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

I hope we can start to get some good control in the Spring of 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Dr. Stephen Hahn, Former FDA Commissioner, says "We have more data about efficacy and safety than almost any other vaccine in the history of vaccination."