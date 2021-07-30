City of Yuma welcomes new finance director

Top Stories

Has over 25 years experience, prior work with Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has a new Director of Finance: Douglas Allen, bringing more than 25 years of management experience. Allen also served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Town of Paradise Valley.

City Administrator Philip Rodriguez expressed, "I’m pleased to welcome Douglas to the City of Yuma, and know that he’ll have an immediate impact on our team and community. After a very thorough national search for a new Director of Finance, it became very clear that he was the right choice for the City."

Even before Paradise Valley, Allen was the Director of Administrative Services for the Town of Buckeye and CFO for Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. In addition to being a certified accountant, he also earned to Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc.

"To be welcomed as part of this great team and professional environment is a rare opportunity and a blessing. I look forward to being part of many enhancements to the financial operations focused on customer trust and confidence; especially in financial reporting," responded Douglas when asked about the new position.

Some of Allen's prior experience actually includes work for Yuma County. In the early 2000's, he held the positions of Director of Finance and Deputy County Administrator.

Rodriguez believes, "Douglas shares our commitment to carefully steward the public’s resources, and his experience meshes well with where our City is heading under City Council’s new strategic plan. He’s also very excited to be in Yuma, and I know our community will embrace him and his family."