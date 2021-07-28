VIDEO BLOG: DAY 6

Top Stories

Highlights from the fifth full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (NBC Sports) - Here are some highlights from Team USA as Tokyo 2020 enters its fifth full day of competition.

Swimming

In an incredibly tight race, Japan's Yui Ohashi scraped past Team USA swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass for Tokyo Olympic gold in the women’s 200m individual medley.

Katie Ledecky captured her first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics and the first ever won by a female swimmer in the 1500m freestyle. Teammate Erica Sullivan closed late to win silver, to Ledecky's elation.

Basketball

Damian Lillard was a menace beyond the arc against Iran, racking up 21 points to help Team USA earn its first win of the Tokyo Olympics.

Men's Gymnastics

U.S. gymnastics veteran Sam Mikulak stuck the landing on his vault attempt in the Olympic individual all-around final, earning a 14.533, besting his 14.133 qualification performance.

