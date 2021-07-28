San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sánchez justifies reinstating mask mandate

Top Stories

CBS 13's April Hettinger sits down with the mayor to find out the motive

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Anyone walking through the doors of City of San Luis facilities will have to mask up.

That is the new rules that was signed into effect by San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez.

This proclamation went into effect Monday and will remain in effect until the mayor feels the community's health is no longer at risk.

Mayor Sanchez sites seven reasons why we need to bring the face coverings back into everyday lifestyles.

This month, Yuma County moved into a range of high risk of COVID-19 spreading quickly. Additionally, he says the Delta variant is 40-60% more contagious than other strands of the virus.

The City of San Luis is, so far, the only city in Yuma County who has reinstated the mask mandate.

Back in March 2020, Mayor Gerardo Sanchez was the first mayor in our area to declare a state of emergency due to the COVID threat.

Wednesday on 13 On Your Side, CBS 13's April Hettinger speaks with the mayor about how prevalent the virus is in our area.