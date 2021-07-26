OLYMPIC VIDEO BLOG: Day 4
Highlights from the third full day of Tokyo 2020 competition
TOKYO, Japan (KYMA, KECY/NBC Sports) - Here are some highlights from the third full day of competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Softball
The U.S. secured a victory over Japan in the final opening round game to gather momentum ahead of a gold medal rematch.
Women's Swimming
Australia's Ariarne Titmus ran down Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle, handing Ledecky her first-ever Olympic silver in an individual event. Titmus went 3:56.69 and Ledecky touched in at 3:37.36.
Men's Swimming
The United States claimed the first men's relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple to blow past the field.
