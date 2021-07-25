OLYMPIC VIDEO BLOG: Day 3
Highlights from the second day of Tokyo 2020 competition
TOKYO, Japan (NBC Sports/KYMA, KECY) - Here are some highlights from the second full day of competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Swimming
Chase Kalisz wins 400m IM to bring home the first gold medal for U.S. Swimming. Jay Litherland won the silver.
Beach Volleyball
April Ross and Alix Klineman's faced tough competition in their opening beach volleyball match against China's Xue and Wang. Ultimately the duo won in straight sets.
Softball
Another shutout pitching performance from Monica Abbott, including 13 strikeouts, powered the United States to a perfect 4-0 record in Tokyo.
Women's Gymnastics
The U.S. women's gymnastics team trailed the Russian team after an uncharacteristically shaky qualification session. Nonetheless, Simone Biles and Suni Lee led the all-around standings at the conclusion of Subdivision 3.
