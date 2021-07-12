228 APS customers affected by power outage

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - UPDATE (9:19 A.M.)

228 APS customers continue to be affected by the power outage. APS says restoration time is 11: 15 a.m. Field personnel continues to investigate the cause of the outage.

ORIGINAL STORY

A power outage on Monday has left 541 Somerton residents without power.

Arizona Public Service (APS) reported the affected areas are from County 16 1/2 Street to County 19th Street and S. Avenue B 1/2 to S Avenue 1E.

The map shows restoration time at 9:20 a.m.

