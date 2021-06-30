Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff to tour a Phoenix vaccination clinic

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - First lady Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be in Phoenix Wednesday to tour a middle school vaccination clinic.

Jill Biden and Emhoff were in Utah earlier this week as part of their nationwide tour to celebrate the country's progress against COVID-19. The Associated Press reports Jill Biden's office trips to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and encourage others to do so.

The first lady and Emhoff are scheduled to tour the vaccination site at Isaac Middle School around noon.

