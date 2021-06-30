Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - Former Secretary of Defense died on Tuesday days before his 89th birthday.

USA Today reported his family announced his death in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico."

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

Former President George W. Bush selected Rumsfeld as Pentagon chief in 2001. He vowed to shake up the military, seeking to make it leaner and more agile.

Stay with KYMA.com as we bring you the latest updates on this story.