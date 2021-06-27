Vehicle rollover ejects driver, pronounced deceased on scene

Top Stories

Police are still investigating collision

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a single vehicle collision with injuries in the 800 block of Giss Parkway, Sunday, at approximately 11:08 a.m.

Though unsolved, an initial investigation reveals a 53-year-old male as the driver and only occupant of a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer. He was traveling southbound on Giss Parkway when the car left the roadway.

Investigators are not sure what prompted his leaving the road. What is known, is that as soon as the vehicle left, it struck a light pole and rolled several times.

While rolling, the momentum ejected the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Despite officers still investigating the crash, speed does appear to be a factor.

The YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.