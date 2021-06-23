All American Canal and the dangers of crossing

Top Stories

28 deaths this fiscal year along the El Centro portion of the All American Canal - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

Dangers lie beneath the waters of the All American Canal, and the El Centro Border Patrol sector is reminding undocumented immigrants not to cross into the US, especially by trying to swim through the canal.

Border patrol tells us many try crossing the river usually at night not knowing what the consequences might be.

Border patrol says that 28 people have died so far this fiscal year, drowning after trying to cross the canal. Border patrol agents are always engaging in rescue efforts, however even for rescuers getting in the water is a last resort.

“As you go further west in the canal, there are reeds, a lot of times migrants can get stuck under water in those reeds,” Agent Jonathan Pacheco with the border patrol rescue team said.

Agent Pacheco says that rescue crews are not always strapped when trying to save lives. Chief Gregory Bovino says that smugglers have no regard for human life, their only interest is money.

“Smugglers are after one thing and one thing only, that’s the dollar, they don’t care if you can't swim," he said.

Swimming through the canal poises a risk for anyone, as the currents can take control. One can also get stuck under long grass called reeds, this essentially leads to drowning and death.