IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's (ICSO) Office is looking for a missing woman out of Mecca, Calif.

Deputies say 35-year-old Fabiola Mandujano (Luna) was last seen on Saturday, April 3, 2021, around 10 p.m. at 90496 66th Avenue. Her family and friends say they have not seen or heard from her ever since.

If you have any information regarding Mandujano's whereabouts, contact ICSO at (442) 265-2105.