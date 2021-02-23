Skip to Content
BREAKING NEWS: Tiger woods injured in serious car crash

(KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Tiger Woods was extracted Tuesday morning from a wreck with the "jaws of life" and taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

Deputies said the vehicle has major damages.

This is a developing story. KYMA.com will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

