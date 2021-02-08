President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris to virtually tour Arizona vaccination site

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will take a tour on Monday at one of Arizona's COVID-19 vaccination sites.

AzFamily reported the tour will take place at the site in Glendale.

The COVID site at the stadium opened on January 11 as a 24/7 operation to distribute vaccines, according to AzFamily. Another site was opened at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

