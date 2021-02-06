Pedestrian dead after getting hit by a car

Top Stories

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man died while crossing Highway 95 near County 20 1/2 Street.

The 63-year-old was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet traveling southbound on Highway 95.

Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian incident around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, Jose Pereda of Yuma, was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center. He was later flown to a Phoenix area hospital for additional treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed. YCSO says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.