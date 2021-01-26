Arizona rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ transferred to District of Columbia

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The horned Arizona rioter who was seen in viral photos storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 has been transferred from Arizona to the District of Columbia.

The United States Marshals Service says Jacob Angeli Chansley, a.k.a. 'QAnon Shaman,' was ordered by the Honorable Deborah M. Fine on January 19, to the Marshals Service be held in custody due to his alleged violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Chansley is the alleged man seen in widespread media coverage entering the Capitol in horns on a bearskin headdress with red, white, and blue face paint.