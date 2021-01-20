Outage maps: More than 190 customers left without power in Yuma County

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Public Service reports three power outages on Wednesday morning.

The first power outage is near West Wetlands Park on 1st Street to Main Canal Road and Figueroa Avenue to Columbia Avenue.

The map shows approximately 98 customers have no power. The website shows estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m. APS crews are currently working to restore the outage.

The second outage is in the Foothills on Levee Road to South Pacific Rail Road to Avenue 3E and Avenue 12E. 63 customers are affected by the outage.

The map shows this outage was caused by unknown interference to a major power line.

The third outage was reported near Gadsden on Orange Grove Lane to County 21 1/2 Street towards Salty Canal Road and Avenue E.

The map shows 31 customers were affected by the outage. Restoration time is 10 a.m.

APS says the cause of the outage is storm related.

KYMA.com will bring you the latest updates on power outages in the area.