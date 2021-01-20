AWC to hold 2020 Hall of Fame virtual induction ceremony

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College invites you to join its 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees ceremony Dr. Jim Carruthers, Charlene Fernandez, and Gonzalo Huerta Sr. in a virtual event.

AWC says the virtual ceremony is on Thursday, January 21, at 12 p.m.

AWC will recognize those who have brought significant prestige and recognition to the school.

“It is an honor to recognize these 2020 Inductees for their dedication and leadership in Yuma and La Paz communities. Their service continues to inspire students, staff, and community members,” said Laura Campbell, Executive Director of the AWC Foundation.

If you wish to participate on this virtual event, RSVP here or call (928) 344-1720.

To watch the virtual event, click here.