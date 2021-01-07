No Powerball winner, jackpot increases to $470M

Top Stories

Next drawing is Saturday night

(KYMA, KECY) - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $470 million after no one won Wednesday night's drawing.

ABC 7 News reports last night's winning numbers were: 1, 66, 20, 22, 60, Powerball 3, and the Powerplay Multiplier is 3.

The next jackpot will be Saturday night.

On Tuesday, Mega Millions increased to $490 million. The next drawing for Mega Millions is on Friday night.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As for Mega Millions, tickets are sold in 44 states, including the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.