Yuma County gives update on COVID-19 vaccine as cases and hospitalizations spike

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County says we could get our first batch of COVID-19 vaccines within the month. This, as the county, has seen an increase in COVID cases.

The county is currently discussing who will receive the vaccine first, aside from health care workers, who are already first in line.

Kevin Tunell is the county's communications director.

“We will receive an allocation. I don't know exactly when that will be there's a lot of things that play into it as far as my understanding is that our first might be Pfizer which that's the temperature-controlled. And so there's you know there's a lot of coordination and effort going on there, don't have any idea when it will arrive but I expect, you know, maybe this month, if not within next week or two,” Tunell explained.

On Thursday, the FDA plans to meet to discuss Pfizer's emergency use authorization application for its coronavirus vaccine.

After the vaccine is approved, allocations of the temperature-controlled vaccine will start being distributed.

Meanwhile, over the past few days, the county has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. That's leading officials to believe that with the holidays in full swing, a lot of people are coming together making it hard to socially distance.

The county is urging locals to take Yuma Regional Medical Center’s letter to the community, into consideration, as the hospital sees a major increase in patients. You can view that letter here.

13 On Your Side also checked in with the Yuma County Jail and Sheriff's Office, they are reporting only three COVID positive inmates, all of which are isolated.

Since March, when testing started, the jail has only had 80 coronavirus cases.