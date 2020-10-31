Actor Sean Connery dead at 90

Top Stories

Actor best know as James Bond had celebrated career - NBC's Kelly Cobiella looks back on his life and legacy

LONDON, England (KYMA, KECY) - Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has passed away at 90.

Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.” He won an Oscar in 1988 for his role in "The Untouchables."

Connery's son says the actor died peacefully in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas. Jason Connery said his father had been unwell for some time.

The actor leaves behind his wife, Micheline, and sons Jason and Stephane.

A private ceremony will be followed by a public memorial, but no details have been released so far.