ALERT: Spectrum customers experiencing outages across Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are getting reports of Spectrum outages East of Yuma all the way out to the Foothills.

Customers may experience disconnection to Spectrum's internet, cable, and landline services.

This might all be affected by Spectrum's report of a damage to a fiber optics cable.

It is unknown when Spectrum's service will be up and running.

To speak with a Spectrum representative, you can call (888) 607-4357 or click here to check the outages in your area and ways to troubleshoot.

