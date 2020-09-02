Live Now: Biden to address reopening schools

Skip to Content
Democratic presidential candidate to unveil his plan for putting kids back into the classroom

WILMINGTON, De. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected students and educators.

Biden is also expected to discuss President Donald Trump's response to the virus. 

Watch Biden's live comments here:

Biden's comments come on the same day his campaign revealed it raised more than $364-million in the month of August. The Trump campaign has yet to release it's fundraising totals for the same month.

