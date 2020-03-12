Skip to Content
Cancelled events in Yuma/Imperial County due to Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The following events have been cancelled in Yuma and Imperial County.

Yuma County

  • Job & Resource Fair (March 12)
  • MCAS Yuma Airshow 2020 (March 13, 14)
  • 2020 Quechan Pow Wow (March 13, 14, 15)
  • 2020 Women's Expo (POSTPONED, March 14)

Imperial County

  • NAFEC Air Show (Blue Angels show, March 14)

