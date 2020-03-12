Cancelled events in Yuma/Imperial County due to Coronavirus
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The following events have been cancelled in Yuma and Imperial County.
Yuma County
- Job & Resource Fair (March 12)
- MCAS Yuma Airshow 2020 (March 13, 14)
- 2020 Quechan Pow Wow (March 13, 14, 15)
- 2020 Women's Expo (POSTPONED, March 14)
Imperial County
- NAFEC Air Show (Blue Angels show, March 14)
