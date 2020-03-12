Cancelled events in Yuma/Imperial County due to Coronavirus

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The following events have been cancelled in Yuma and Imperial County.

Yuma County

Job & Resource Fair (March 12)

MCAS Yuma Airshow 2020 (March 13, 14)

2020 Quechan Pow Wow (March 13, 14, 15)

2020 Women's Expo (POSTPONED, March 14)

Imperial County

NAFEC Air Show (Blue Angels show, March 14)

