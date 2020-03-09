Don’t press your luck on St. Patrick’s Day, DUI Enforcement Detail
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is conducting a DUI detail Monday, March 16 to Tuesday, March 17.
YPD says officers will be looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.
YPD will also enforce traffic laws and get DUI drivers off the road to save more lives on the roadways.
Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.
YPD recommends the following easy steps, for a safe St. Patrick’s Day.
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin;
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home;
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber, call a sober friend or family member,
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911;
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
