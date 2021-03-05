Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State Championship=
First Round=
St. David 72, Joseph City 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 49, Eastmark 17
Corona Del Sol 40, Queen Creek 23
Desert Edge 40, Peoria 25
Gilbert Leading Edge 77, Lincoln 20
Mesa Westwood 51, Yuma Cibola 49
Nogales 46, Tucson Catalina Foothills 40
Paradise Valley 30, Phoenix Horizon 29
Peoria Centennial 33, Gila Ridge 32
Phoenix Moon Valley 46, Phoenix Greenway 43
Phoenix North Canyon 43, Phoenix Washington 38
Poston Butte 47, Combs 42
Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Northwest Christian 31
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 43, Tempe McClintock 37
Scottsdale Notre Dame 35, Glendale Deer Valley 33
Thatcher 58, San Tan Foothills 28
Tucson Sahuaro 60, Tucson Pueblo 23
Vista Grande 64, Phoenix Cortez 47
Winslow 60, Florence 18
2A Conference=
Play-In=
Arete-Mesa Prep 54, Desert Heights Prep 35
Glendale Prep 67, Chandler Prep 12
Horizon Honors def. Flagstaff Northland Prep, forfeit
Morenci 55, Trivium Prep 24
Phoenix Country Day 47, Gilbert Classical Academy 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Flagstaff Coconino vs. Cottonwood Mingus, ccd.
NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
Odyssey Institute vs. Parker, ccd.
Yuma vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
