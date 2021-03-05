Skip to Content
Arizona News
Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State Championship=

First Round=

St. David 72, Joseph City 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arizona College Preparatory 49, Eastmark 17

Corona Del Sol 40, Queen Creek 23

Desert Edge 40, Peoria 25

Gilbert Leading Edge 77, Lincoln 20

Mesa Westwood 51, Yuma Cibola 49

Nogales 46, Tucson Catalina Foothills 40

Paradise Valley 30, Phoenix Horizon 29

Peoria Centennial 33, Gila Ridge 32

Phoenix Moon Valley 46, Phoenix Greenway 43

Phoenix North Canyon 43, Phoenix Washington 38

Poston Butte 47, Combs 42

Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Northwest Christian 31

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 43, Tempe McClintock 37

Scottsdale Notre Dame 35, Glendale Deer Valley 33

Thatcher 58, San Tan Foothills 28

Tucson Sahuaro 60, Tucson Pueblo 23

Vista Grande 64, Phoenix Cortez 47

Winslow 60, Florence 18

2A Conference=

Play-In=

Arete-Mesa Prep 54, Desert Heights Prep 35

Glendale Prep 67, Chandler Prep 12

Horizon Honors def. Flagstaff Northland Prep, forfeit

Morenci 55, Trivium Prep 24

Phoenix Country Day 47, Gilbert Classical Academy 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Flagstaff Coconino vs. Cottonwood Mingus, ccd.

NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

Odyssey Institute vs. Parker, ccd.

Yuma vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

