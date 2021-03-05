Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Glendale Apollo 87, Raymond S. Kellis 37
Mesa Westwood 66, Yuma Cibola 64
Phoenix Greenway 63, Phoenix Moon Valley 42
Phoenix Thunderbird 76, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 63
Poston Butte 47, Combs 42
Scottsdale Saguaro 52, American Leadership-Queen Creek 39
Shadow Ridge 83, San Luis 30
Tucson Amphitheater 61, Rio Rico 53
Tucson Flowing Wells 52, Casa Grande 49
Vista Grande 58, Phoenix Cortez 51
Winslow 51, Florence 49
Yuma Kofa 62, Yuma 61
1A State Championship=
First Round=
Duncan 57, Williams 53
St. David 77, Joseph City 32
2A Conference=
Play-In=
Gilbert Classical Academy 60, Willcox 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cottonwood Mingus vs. Flagstaff Coconino, ccd.
NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
Tucson vs. Tucson Rincon, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 49, Eastmark 17
Chandler Hamilton 58, Basha 28
Chandler Seton 54, Gilbert Mesquite 38
Corona Del Sol 40, Queen Creek 23
Desert Edge 40, Peoria 25
Gilbert Highland 35, Phoenix Desert Vista 23
Gilbert Leading Edge 77, Lincoln 20
Mesa Westwood 51, Yuma Cibola 49
Nogales 46, Tucson Catalina Foothills 40
Paradise Valley 30, Phoenix Horizon 29
Peoria Centennial 33, Gila Ridge 32
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 61, Glendale Arizona IHS 24
Phoenix Moon Valley 46, Phoenix Greenway 43
Phoenix North Canyon 43, Phoenix Washington 38
Poston Butte 47, Combs 42
Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Northwest Christian 31
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 43, Tempe McClintock 37
Scottsdale Notre Dame 35, Glendale Deer Valley 33
Thatcher 58, San Tan Foothills 28
Tucson Flowing Wells 50, Tucson Sunnyside 47
Tucson Rincon 58, Tucson 53, OT
Tucson Sahuaro 60, Tucson Pueblo 23
Verrado 70, Youngker High School 33
Vista Grande 64, Phoenix Cortez 47
Walden Grove 45, Tucson Desert View 39
Winslow 60, Florence 18
2A Conference=
Play-In=
Arete-Mesa Prep 54, Desert Heights Prep 35
Glendale Prep 67, Chandler Prep 12
Horizon Honors def. Flagstaff Northland Prep, forfeit
Morenci 55, Trivium Prep 24
Phoenix Country Day 47, Gilbert Classical Academy 29
St John Paul II 68, Tombstone 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Flagstaff Coconino vs. Cottonwood Mingus, ccd.
NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
Odyssey Institute vs. Parker, ccd.
Phoenix Thunderbird vs. Phoenix Shadow Mountain, ccd.
Yuma vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments