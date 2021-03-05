Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Glendale Apollo 87, Raymond S. Kellis 37

Mesa Westwood 66, Yuma Cibola 64

Phoenix Greenway 63, Phoenix Moon Valley 42

Phoenix Thunderbird 76, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 63

Poston Butte 47, Combs 42

Scottsdale Saguaro 52, American Leadership-Queen Creek 39

Shadow Ridge 83, San Luis 30

Tucson Amphitheater 61, Rio Rico 53

Tucson Flowing Wells 52, Casa Grande 49

Vista Grande 58, Phoenix Cortez 51

Winslow 51, Florence 49

Yuma Kofa 62, Yuma 61

1A State Championship=

First Round=

Duncan 57, Williams 53

St. David 77, Joseph City 32

2A Conference=

Play-In=

Gilbert Classical Academy 60, Willcox 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cottonwood Mingus vs. Flagstaff Coconino, ccd.

NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

Tucson vs. Tucson Rincon, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arizona College Preparatory 49, Eastmark 17

Chandler Hamilton 58, Basha 28

Chandler Seton 54, Gilbert Mesquite 38

Corona Del Sol 40, Queen Creek 23

Desert Edge 40, Peoria 25

Gilbert Highland 35, Phoenix Desert Vista 23

Gilbert Leading Edge 77, Lincoln 20

Mesa Westwood 51, Yuma Cibola 49

Nogales 46, Tucson Catalina Foothills 40

Paradise Valley 30, Phoenix Horizon 29

Peoria Centennial 33, Gila Ridge 32

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 61, Glendale Arizona IHS 24

Phoenix Moon Valley 46, Phoenix Greenway 43

Phoenix North Canyon 43, Phoenix Washington 38

Poston Butte 47, Combs 42

Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Northwest Christian 31

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 43, Tempe McClintock 37

Scottsdale Notre Dame 35, Glendale Deer Valley 33

Thatcher 58, San Tan Foothills 28

Tucson Flowing Wells 50, Tucson Sunnyside 47

Tucson Rincon 58, Tucson 53, OT

Tucson Sahuaro 60, Tucson Pueblo 23

Verrado 70, Youngker High School 33

Vista Grande 64, Phoenix Cortez 47

Walden Grove 45, Tucson Desert View 39

Winslow 60, Florence 18

2A Conference=

Play-In=

Arete-Mesa Prep 54, Desert Heights Prep 35

Glendale Prep 67, Chandler Prep 12

Horizon Honors def. Flagstaff Northland Prep, forfeit

Morenci 55, Trivium Prep 24

Phoenix Country Day 47, Gilbert Classical Academy 29

St John Paul II 68, Tombstone 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Flagstaff Coconino vs. Cottonwood Mingus, ccd.

NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

Odyssey Institute vs. Parker, ccd.

Phoenix Thunderbird vs. Phoenix Shadow Mountain, ccd.

Yuma vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

