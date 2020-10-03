Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California News

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis got most of his points with a feathery shooting touch. LeBron James flexed his muscle to bulldoze his way to damage. And whenever the lead looked even the tiniest bit threatened, the Los Angeles Lakers had an answer. The NBA Finals are halfway to a coronation. James finished with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Davis made 14 of his first 15 shots on the way to 32 points, and the Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the title series by beating the shorthanded Miami Heat 124-114 on Friday night. The Lakers shot 51%, making 16 consecutive shots from 2-point range in a stretch that started late in the first quarter and ended late in the third.

UNDATED (AP) — Udonis Haslem stood. He pointed. He screamed. Too bad the Miami Heat’s best display of toughness came on the bench. Their defense just wasn’t good enough and their veteran forward let them know it during a timeout in the third quarter. The Heat took that fight back onto the court and made the Los Angeles Lakers work, but were too far behind and fell into a 2-0 hole in the NBA Finals with a 124-114 loss on Friday night. The Heat wasted a strong offensive performance by allowing too many open shots from around and inside their zone defense.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — . Stammen and eight fellow relievers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort that sent the Padres over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night in the deciding Game 3 of their NL wild-card series. The Padres won a postseason series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in a division series in Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday. The Padres became the first team in baseball history to use eight or more pitchers in three straight postseason games.

UNDATED (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss his second straight start with a sprained ankle for the San Francisco 49ers, clearing the way for Nick Mullens to make another start. Garoppolo got hurt two weeks ago in a win against the New York Jets and hasn’t practiced since then. The Niners had held out hope he could get on the practice field Friday but they decided to hold him out and listed him as out for the game. The Niners will get All-Pro tight end George Kittle and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel back this week.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have fired the employee who dresses as the hockey team’s mascot after an investigation into a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him earlier this year. Tim Smith wore a lion suit and played Bailey in his job as the team’s senior manager of game presentation and events. He had been employed by the team since 2007. Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG were sued by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew, which performs several functions for the team at home games at Staples Center and away from the arena.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic were both ruled out of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday with injury, leaving the Miami Heat down two starters for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. Adebayo is dealing with issues with his left shoulder and the left side of his neck. Dragic tore his left plantar fascia in Game 1. Both were evaluated and treated multiple times Thursday and Friday, without enough improvement to give either of them a chance to get on the floor for Game 2. The Lakers won Game 1 easily, 116-98.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Del Harris was a small-college player and once those days were over his life’s goal was to be a successful small-college coach. He did quite a bit more than that. Harris was revealed Friday as this year’s winner of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, as presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. Harris coached in the NBA for 32 seasons, 14 of them as a head coach with Houston, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Leonard Floyd is already making an impact on the Los Angeles Rams in his first three games with his new team. His coaches and teammates are confident Floyd’s solid early-season numbers will get even better as he gets more comfortable in the scheme and in Southern California. Floyd already has two sacks in the Rams’ first three games, along with four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. Those two sacks are more than he managed in his final 14 games combined with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the first round in 2016 before releasing him last spring.