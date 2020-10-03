Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

California News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire. But the state is still poised to reach a grim milestone: 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires. The warnings expired Saturday morning, but fire officials say California is only about 20,000 acres from reaching the unprecedented figure. Meanwhile, two major fires that have killed four people and incinerated hundreds of homes in the wine country and the far north continue to burn. The Glass Fire in Sonoma and Napa counties still threatens about 29,000 homes.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report says a Black man shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies was wounded 16 times in the front and back. But the report doesn’t shed any light on whether he was on the ground when he was shot. The county coroner’s report supplied to The Associated Press on Friday says Dijon Kizzee had four “rapidly life-threatening wounds.” The 29-year-old died Aug. 31 in South Los Angeles after deputies tried to stop him for riding a bicycle in the wrong direction. Deputies said they shot Kizzee when he picked up a dropped handgun. Attorneys for the family deny that he picked up the gun.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new PBS film on the Latino voting bloc examines the rise of potentially the largest electorate of color in the U.S. The VOCES/PBS documentary “Latino Vote: Dispatches from the Battleground” is scheduled to begin airing on most PBS stations Tuesday and seeks to investigate how Latino voters see the 2020 Election. The film is told using a series of immersive dispatches from the battleground states of Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania. It follows left-leaning progressives and Latino evangelicals. Director Bernardo Ruiz says she wanted to focus directly on the Hispanic organizers and voters who may determine the nation’s political future.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An orphaned mountain lion cub who was badly burned in a Northern California wildfire is being treated at the Oakland Zoo after being rescued. The zoo says a firefighter rescued the four- to six-week-old cub Wednesday from the Zogg Fire. The cub, who weighs less than 4 pounds, had his whiskers singed off and his paws badly burned. He was given antibiotics, pain medications and a milk formula for kittens. A vet at the zoo says he’s eating on his own and acting “feisty,” which are both promising signs of recovery.