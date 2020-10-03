California News

Associated Press California Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 03.

Saturday, Oct. 03 10:00 AM LA Metro holds virtual public workshops on the Traffic Reduction Study – Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority holds virtual public workshops on the agency’s Traffic Reduction Study, which is focused on determining if, where and how a potential pilot program that includes congestion pricing and more high-quality transportation options could reduce traffic to make it easier for everyone to travel, regardless of how they traveling * Workshops held today at 10:00 AM PDT and Spanish-only presentation at 12:00 PM PDT

Weblinks: http://www.metro.net, https://twitter.com/metrolosangeles

Contacts: Metro Media Relations, mediarelations@metro.net, 1 213 922 2700

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2xOP35LqTKiKGjFWPj67SA and https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GX-qzQzgQyiK1FTVBhULfQ

Saturday, Oct. 03 10:00 AM Orange County GOP hold GOTV events – Republicans hold get-out-the-vote events held across Orange County, including: ‘Friends of Families’ food and toy drive, Orange County Trump HQ, 11100 Beach Blvd, Stanton (10:00 AM PDT); Diane Dixon for Assembly and John Moorlach for Senate precinct walk, Begonia Park, 411 Carnation Ave, Corona Del Mar (10:00 AM PDT); Rancho Santa Margarita Precinct Walk for Laurie Davies for Assembly and Republican City Council candidates, Starbucks, Lowe’s Center, 30465 Ave. de Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita (10:00 AM PDT); and Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo Precinct Walk for Laurie Davies for Assembly and Republican City Council candidates, Starbucks, 30065 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Niguel (10:00 AM PDT)

Weblinks: http://www.ocgop.org, https://twitter.com/OCGOP

Contacts: Republican Party of Orange County, office@ocgop.org, 1 714 453 0900

Saturday, Oct. 03 9:00 PM Los Angeles County District Attorney candidate debate – Los Angeles County District Attorney candidate debate, with candidates Jackie Lacey and George Gascon * Co-sponsored by ABC7, the Pat Brown Institute at Cal State LA, and the League of Women Voters of Los Angeles City & County

Weblinks: http://www.patbrowninstitute.org

Contacts: Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs, pbi@calstatela.edu

The debate will be aired live on ABC7 and will be streamed live on abc7.com, ABC7LA app, ABC7’s Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku. The debate will also be translated into Spanish by Univision, which will air the program on Sunday, October 4, at 2 pm.

Saturday, Oct. 03 American Legion’s Post 43 in Hollywood opens drive-in movie theater – Hollywood American Legion Post 43 launches a new drive-in movie series, opening with a screening of ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’. Lineup of classic films include ‘The Muppet Movie’, ‘Jaws’, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and ‘Chinatown’

Location: Hollywood American Legion Post 43, 2035 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: https://www.hollywoodpost43.org/, https://twitter.com/HollywoodPost43

Contacts: American Legion Post 43, crew@hollywoodpost43.org

Saturday, Oct. 03 – Saturday, Oct. 10 17th San Francisco Greek Film Festival opens, featuring both virtual and drive-in events

Weblinks: https://sfgff2020.eventive.org/welcome

Contacts: Steve Indig, Steve Indig PR , steve@steveindigpr.com

Saturday, Oct. 03 CANCELED: LA Chamber Orchestra launches 2020/21 Season – CANCELED: LA Chamber Orchestra 20/21 Season launches with a world premiere performance by 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winner and composer-in-residence Ellen Reid alongside a performance of Beethoven’s ‘Symphony No. 9’, in a program led by Music Director Jaime Martin. This year’s theme is the ‘Season of the Violin’. Other highlights include community/education programs that reach thousands of young people, among them a Beethoven-themed Meet the Music education program * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Alex Theatre, 216 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA

Weblinks: http://www.laco.org/, https://twitter.com/LACOtweets, #LACO

Contacts: Laura Stegman, LA Chamber Orchestra, pr@laco.org, 1 310 470 6321; Libby Huebner, LA Chamber Orchestra, pr@laco.org, 1 562 799 6055;

Saturday, Oct. 03 – Sunday, Oct. 25 13th Annual Angel City Jazz Festival takes place virtually

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.angelcityjazz.com/, https://twitter.com/Angel_City_Jazz

Contacts: Rocco Somazzi , Angel City Jazz Festival, roccosomazzi@gmail.com

Saturday, Oct. 03 Exceptional Women of Color Conference – Sac Cultural Hub Media Foundation’s 12th annual Exceptional Women of Color (EWOC) Conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Sacramento Northeast, 5321 Date Ave, Sacramento, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sacculturalhub.com/media-foundation

Contacts: Pleshette Robertson, Sac Cultural Hub Media Foundation, contact@sacculturalhub.com, 1 916 234 3589

Sunday, Oct. 04 10:30 AM ‘Face The Nation’ on CBS – ‘Face The Nation’, Sunday morning political interview show featuring interviews and commentary on the stories of the week, with guests include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former FDA Commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb, LabCorp Chairman President Adam Schechter and CBS News Senior Political Analyst John Dickerson

Weblinks: http://www.cbs.com/, https://twitter.com/FaceTheNation, #FTN

Contacts: Hugo Rojo, CBS News communications, rojoh@cbsnews.com

Sunday, Oct. 04 3:00 PM Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival – Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival broadcast on Facebook and Zoom, bringing together the worldwide community with empowerment speakers, surprise celebrity appearances, musical performances and virtual vendors, aiming to educate and advocate the community to put compassion into action

Weblinks: https://www.saynobullying.org, https://twitter.com/SayNOBullying_1

Contacts: Say NO Bullying, saynobullyingprogram@saynobullying.org

Sunday, Oct. 04 – Tuesday, Oct. 13 San Francisco Fleet Week – San Francisco Fleet Week, headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and featuring the United 777 performing a fully choreographed act

Location: San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://fleetweeksf.org, https://twitter.com/fleetweeksf

Contacts: David Cruise, San Francisco Police Week external affairs, dcruise@fleetweeksf.org, 1 415 726 5150

Sunday, Oct. 04 POSTPONED: San Diego Sharkfest Swim – POSTPONED: 12th Annual San Diego Sharkfest Swim * From San Diego to Coronado * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: San Diego Harbor, CA

Weblinks: http://www.envirosports.com/, https://twitter.com/envirosports

Contacts: EnviroSports, info@envirosports.com, 1 415 868 1829

Monday, Oct. 05 9:00 AM San Joaquin County Superior Court Veterans Treatment Court graduation – San Joaquin County Superior Court Veterans Treatment Court graduation, presided over by Judge Barbara Kronlund

Location: Stockton Courthouse, 180 E Weber Ave, Stockton, CA

Weblinks: http://ccms.sjcourts.org

Contacts: Stephanie Bohrer, San Joaquin County Superior Court Management Analyst, 1 209 468 2878

Monday, Oct. 05 1:00 PM California Earthquake Authority Governing Board meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.earthquakeauthority.com

Contacts: CEA media, media@calquake.com, 1 279 203 5998

Monday, Oct. 05 3:30 PM Poor People’s Campaign holds caravan protests against ‘rush to push through’ SCOTUS nominee – The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival holds caravan protests in 10 states over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s ‘rush to push through’ a U.S. Supreme Court nominee and ‘his refusal to take up a full and comprehensive relief package’ during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Actions take place in Kentucky, California, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia

Weblinks: http://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org, https://twitter.com/unitethepoor

Contacts: Martha Waggoner, Repairers of the Breach, mwaggoner@breachrepairers.org, 1 919 295 0802

Join a caravan by contacting kentucky@poorpeoplescampaign.org or join online at poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream for the next Moral Monday Digital March on McConnell * Michael Gramling (for Kentucky caravan details): michael.gramling@wku.edu / 270-991-8021 * Zillah Wesley (for DC caravan details): zillah@poorpeoplescampaign.org / 202-320-7361

Monday, Oct. 05 – Thursday, Oct. 08 International Symposium on Microelectronics – International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society International Symposium on Microelectronics

Location: Town and Country San Diego, 550 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.imaps.org

Contacts: Brian Lamm, IMAPS events, blamm@imaps.org, 1 980 899 9873

Monday, Oct. 05 – Wednesday, Oct. 07 POSTPONED: Digital Travel Connect US conference

Location: Rancho Bernardo Inn, 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://digitaltravelconnectus.wbresearch.com/, https://twitter.com/WBResearch

Contacts: WBR London, info@wbresearch.com, +44 (0) 20 7368 9400

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Oct. 05 Agilent Technologies: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.agilent.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=103274&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Agilent

Contacts: Alicia Rodriguez/ Ruben DiRado, Agilent Technologies Investor Relations, investor_relations@agilent.com, 1 408 345 8862