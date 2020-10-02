Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

California News

California voters weigh in again on care at dialysis clinics

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California voters will again weigh in on the quality of care dialysis clinics provide to about 80,000 people in the state with kidney failure. Proposition 23 would require a doctor or highly trained nurse at each of the state’s 600 dialysis clinics whenever patients are being treated to improve patient care. Opponents say that under that mandate, between two and three doctors would be required at each facility because most clinics are open at least 16 hours a day. They say that would create a financial burden that could lead to the closure of dozens of clinics.

Californians urged to conserve power amid high heat

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — California’s power grid operator has lifted its Thursday call for voluntary conservation of electricity as high heat grips the state. The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert through 10 p.m. due to an expected increase in electricity demand, primarily from use of air conditioning. The heat is being produced by a ridge of high pressure covering the entire West and extending into Alaska. In mid-August, a heat wave strained the grid to the point that the operator ordered utilities to implement rolling blackouts.

Mexican workers send home huge amounts of money amid virus

PHOENIX (AP) — Mexican workers have confounded economists by sending home huge sums of money during the coronavirus pandemic. Experts had predicted that as the American economy took a dive, migrant workers would send their families less money, known as remittances. But payments from Mexican workers in August amounted to $3.57 billion, the second-highest level on record for a single month. Most remittances to Mexico come from the U.S. Economists say their original forecasts underestimated the strength of “human networks” between Mexican migrants in the U.S. and their families back home. They also say the unexpected rise is driven by a weakened Mexican peso and government benefits provided in America.

New California reopening rules require ‘equity’ measure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s plan to safely reopen its economy will begin to require counties to bring down coronavirus infection rates in disadvantaged communities that have been harder hit by the pandemic. The complex new rules announced late Wednesday set in place an “equity metric.” It will force larger counties to control the spread of COVID-19 in areas where Black, Latino and Pacific Islander groups have suffered a disproportionate share of the cases because of a variety of socioeconomic factors. Some counties welcomed the news and said it will build on efforts underway. Supporters of a more rapid reopening criticized the measure.

Judge blocks large parts of temporary work visa ban

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily lifted a visa ban on a large number of work permits, undercutting a measure that the Trump administration says will protect American jobs in a pandemic-wracked economy. Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California, says President Donald Trump likely acted outside bounds of his authority. The preliminary injunction applies to hundreds of thousands of members of organizations that sued the administration — the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, National Retail Federation, technology industry group TechNet and Intrax Inc., which sponsors cultural exchanges.

California Gov. Newsom surprises, disappoints with vetoes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to be unpredictable when it comes to signing and vetoing proposed laws. Newsom concluded the legislative session on Wednesday and left allies and fellow Democrats disappointed with some of his moves. Labor unions were shocked when he vetoed bills to extend health and safety protections to domestic workers and provide job security to hospitality employees. Homeless advocates were disappointed he rejected a plan to establish an “Office to End Homelessness” and a bill that would have made it state policy that every person has “a right to safe, decent, and affordable housing.” Newsom said he’s not an ideologue and considers each bill on its merits.

Vallejo officer involved in 2 fatal shootings fired

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area City has fired a police officer who was involved in two fatal shootings within the past two years. The Vallejo Police Department said Thursday it fired Officer Ryan McMahon, who fatally shot Ronell Foster in 2018 and joined five other officers in killing Willie McCoy last year. KPIX-TV reports Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams already recommended McMahon’s termination back in March. He officially fired him after an investigation found he violated department policies when put a colleague’s safety at risk during McCoy’s fatal shooting.

Trump pushes mining with order, but effects are uncertain

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking to fast-track mining permits and offer grants and loans to help companies pay for mining equipment as part of its ongoing effort to boost the industry. Administration officials on Thursday offered details on a plan that critics said could spoil waterways with mining pollution. With the election just over a month away, President Donald Trump signed an order late Wednesday declaring a national emergency over the country’s reliance on imported minerals. How effective the order will be is uncertain. Mines typically need approvals from state regulators, too. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico blasted the order as a wasteful subsidy for an industry with a long history of abandoning polluted sites.

Winds intensifying as firefighters battle fire in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winds are getting stronger in California’s wine country, threatening to escalate a massive wildfire that has burned for days and destroyed hundreds of buildings. The Glass Fire north of San Francisco is burning near Calistoga, a small town known for hot springs, mud baths and wineries. More fire crews and equipment were deployed in the town of 5,000 people in the hills of Napa County, after a forecast called for strong winds and extremely low humidity. More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze in Napa and Sonoma counties.

‘Lady Ninja’ pummels assailant who attacked elderly friend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Her martial arts skills may not be quite what they were, but still, you don’t mess with Lady Ninja. Authorities say that’s a lesson a California man learned painfully when he began shoving around an 82-year-old neighbor at a Fontana apartment building. Sixty-seven-year-old black belt Lorenza Marrujo, who likes to call herself Lady Ninja, jumped into the fray. She had her friend’s assailant pinned to the floor and screaming in pain by the time police arrived. On Thursday, three days after the attack, Donald Robert Prestwood, 59, remained in jail facing charges of elder abuse.