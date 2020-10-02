Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

California News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers each hit two home runs and Manny Machado also connected for the San Diego Padres, who rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-9 to force a deciding Game 3 in their NL wild-card series. San Diego’s powerful offense finally burst to life after slumbering through a 7-4 loss in Game 1 and a listless first five innings Thursday night. Tatis and Myers are the second teammates in postseason history with multiple homers in the same game, joining Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series — including Ruth’s famed “called shot.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out 13 while delivering eight innings of three-hit ball, Mookie Betts hit a two-out, two-run double in the fifth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to sweep their NL wild-card series. The eight-time West champion Dodgers advanced to the NL Division Series in Arlington, Texas, and will play either the St. Louis Cardinals or San Diego Padres, who meet in a deciding Game 3 on Friday. Kershaw’s strikeouts were a playoff career high and the most by a Dodgers pitcher in the postseason since his mentor Sandy Koufax had 15 in Game 1 of the 1963 World Series against the Yankees.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics finally advanced in a playoff round to erase two decades of little postseason success, riding a go-ahead two-run single by Chad Pinder in the fifth and repeated costly walks by Chicago’s relievers to rally past the White Sox 6-4.Now, at last, the AL West champions have earned that coveted series with the rival Astros on the big October stage.Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the A’s as Oakland won the best-of-three wild-card round at home.Oakland will open a best-of-five AL Division Series on Monday against Houston at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Doc Rivers to become their coach. Rivers reached the deal Thursday to become the latest coach to try and lead the franchise to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Sixers had not formally announced the move. Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the Sixers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Rivers was fired about two weeks after the Los Angeles Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to Denver in the Western Conference semifinals.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — While the NFL fights for racial equality, current and former players want team owners to take more specific actions. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson has a suggestion that has been voiced by many people from players to activists. He wants owners to hire more Black coaches, general managers and high-ranking executives. There are only six total in the NFL: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Browns GM Andrew Berry, Dolphins GM Chris Grier and Washington President Jason Wright.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Rams were one snap away from a 3-0 start and another stellar defensive finish when a late-arriving flag in Buffalo changed the narrative. Los Angeles’ defense won’t allow that loss to be the whole story. New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley won’t allow one debatable penalty to change his overall positive feelings about his new defense’s first few games. It also won’t distract the Rams from the continuation of their work against the winless Giants this weekend at SoFi Stadium.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Javon Kinlaw is his own toughest critic. The San Francisco first-round defensive tackle has gotten off to a successful start to his career as the replacement for star DeForest Buckner in the middle of the 49ers defensive line. Kinlaw just hasn’t been very impressed.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a bandage on his right knee and a wrap on his left ankle. His team’s starting point guard and center are both doubtful to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. And his Miami Heat are coming off a one-sided loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Given all that, Butler believes a perception exists that this series is already over. “I beg to differ,” Butler said Thursday.