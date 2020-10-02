Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. PDT

California News

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — California’s power grid operator has lifted its Thursday call for voluntary conservation of electricity as high heat grips the state. The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert through 10 p.m. due to an expected increase in electricity demand, primarily from use of air conditioning. The heat is being produced by a ridge of high pressure covering the entire West and extending into Alaska. In mid-August, a heat wave strained the grid to the point that the operator ordered utilities to implement rolling blackouts.

PHOENIX (AP) — Mexican workers have confounded economists by sending home huge sums of money during the coronavirus pandemic. Experts had predicted that as the American economy took a dive, migrant workers would send their families less money, known as remittances. But payments from Mexican workers in August amounted to $3.57 billion, the second-highest level on record for a single month. Most remittances to Mexico come from the U.S. Economists say their original forecasts underestimated the strength of “human networks” between Mexican migrants in the U.S. and their families back home. They also say the unexpected rise is driven by a weakened Mexican peso and government benefits provided in America.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s plan to safely reopen its economy will begin to require counties to bring down coronavirus infection rates in disadvantaged communities that have been harder hit by the pandemic. The complex new rules announced late Wednesday set in place an “equity metric.” It will force larger counties to control the spread of COVID-19 in areas where Black, Latino and Pacific Islander groups have suffered a disproportionate share of the cases because of a variety of socioeconomic factors. Some counties welcomed the news and said it will build on efforts underway. Supporters of a more rapid reopening criticized the measure.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily lifted a visa ban on a large number of work permits, undercutting a measure that the Trump administration says will protect American jobs in a pandemic-wracked economy. Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California, says President Donald Trump likely acted outside bounds of his authority. The preliminary injunction applies to hundreds of thousands of members of organizations that sued the administration — the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, National Retail Federation, technology industry group TechNet and Intrax Inc., which sponsors cultural exchanges.