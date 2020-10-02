California News

Associated Press California Daybook for Friday, Oct. 02.

Friday, Oct. 02 10:00 AM Oakland and Emeryville mayors open Estrella Vista apartment community – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Emeryville Mayor Christian Patz open Estrella Vista, a new apartment community on the Emeryville border that serves mainly working families, seniors, veterans, people with special needs and the formerly homeless. Other attendees include EAH Housing CREDO Welton Jordan, Oakland Housing Authority Executive Director Patricia Wells, and KTGY Principal Jessica Musick

Location: 3706 San Pablo Ave, Emeryville, CA

Weblinks: http://www2.oaklandnet.com/, https://twitter.com/Oakland

Contacts: Justin Berton, City of Oakland, JBerton@oaklandnet.com, 1 510 499 6305

Due to limited space in the facility and COVID concerns, please RSVP and we will attempt to provide parking spaces on a first-come basis. Masks are required. Social distancing rules apply. To RSVP and request parking, please email: michelle.sabolich@eahhousing.org

Friday, Oct. 02 11:00 AM San Diego Mayor Faulconer media availability on parks reopening – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer holds media availability on the reopening of parks, following changes in public health orders from the state and ahead of the city fully opening all 289 playgrounds tomorrow. Parks and Recreation Director Andy Field and Park and Recreation Board Chair Katherine Johnston also speak

Location: Mission Bay Park – South Tecolote Playground, 1300 E Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sandiego.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofSanDiego

Contacts: Gustavo Portela , City of San Diego, gportela@sandiego.gov, 1 619 453 9887

Friday, Oct. 02 11:00 AM CAL FIRE media briefing on the Glass Fire

Location: 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA

Weblinks: http://www.fire.ca.gov/, https://twitter.com/CAL_FIRE

Contacts: CAL FIRE media line, 1 707 967 4208

Friday, Oct. 02 11:00 AM $1.5 billion bridge opens at Port of Long Beach – Grand opening event for the $1.5 billion Gerald Desmond Replacement Bridge at the Port of Long Beach, with Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero, Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna and Capital Programs Executive Duane Kenagy

Location: Port of Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://www.polb.com/, https://twitter.com/portoflongbeach

Contacts: Lee Peterson, Port of Long Beach, lee.peterson@polb.com, 1 562 283 7715

Friday, Oct. 02 3:30 PM Kamala Harris on campaign trail in Nevada – 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada, participating in a voter mobilization drive-in event, ‘urging’ Nevadans to make a plan to vote early and outline the Biden-Harris agenda to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) and help working families build back better, Las Vegas (3:30 PM PDT), before attending a virtual ‘Biden for President’ fundraiser

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

Media interested in viewing the event should visit JoeBiden.com to access the livestream

Friday, Oct. 02 3:30 PM ACS hosts online conversation with Pennsylvania and California AGs on election integrity – ‘Serving the Public Interest: The Role of State Attorneys General in Protecting Election Integrity’ American Constitution Society online discussion, with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra discussing the importance of safeguarding free and fair elections and the work that the attorneys general are doing to protect election integrity, with a focus on the U.S. Postal Service litigation * Hosted by the ACS Bay Area, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Sacramento Lawyer Chapters

Weblinks: http://www.acslaw.org, https://twitter.com/acslaw

Contacts: American Constitution Society, events@acslaw.org, 1 202 393 6181

Register at http://getinvolved.acslaw.org/component/events/event/714

Friday, Oct. 02 5:15 PM Barack Obama and Kamala Harris attend virtual fundraiser – Former President Barack Obama and 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris attend virtual grassroots fundraiser, discussing ‘what’s at stake in this election’

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bo-kdh-fundraiser-bvf?mi_u=&refcode=emvf_20201001_dnc_nd&link_id=0&can_id=e39ac6f9553f27e37722163e4c250d30&source=email-meet-barack-obama-and-kamala-harris-capture-firstname3-firstname-sanitize-endcapture-if-firstname3-firstname-sanitize-else-endif&email_referrer=email_943361&email_subject=meet-barack-obama-and-kamala-harris-capture-firstname3-firstname-sanitize-endcapture-if-firstname3-firstname-sanitize-else-endif

Friday, Oct. 02 5:30 PM Concerts in Your Car drive-in concert series continues with Snoop Dogg – Concerts In Your Car, drive-in concert series continues with Snoop Dog who performs two back-to-back shows as DJ Snoopadelic

Location: Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA

Weblinks: https://www.concertsinyourcar.com/

Contacts: Ann Flower, Ann Flower Communications, ann@annflowerpr.com, 1 310 903 0319

Friday, Oct. 02 6:00 PM Surrogates on virtual campaign trail for Joe Biden in California – Congressional Hispanic Caucus ‘Voy a Votar!’ Virtual Bus Tour makes stop in California in support of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, to promote voter education and increase awareness about upcoming vote-by-mail deadlines and discuss Biden’s vision and agenda for the Latino community. Participants include Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, CHC BOLD PAC Chairman Rep. Tony Cardenas, Rep. Norma Torres, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, California state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, state Assemblymemer Robert Rivas, and Biden-Harris State Director and Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chair Mark Gonzalez

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf4SO689iAlF68kloeXOXe9Ud2Te5asr1jR3fL-rHqjoJFu_Q/viewform

Friday, Oct. 02 7:30 PM Surrogates on virtual campaign trail for Joe Biden in Wisconsin – Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, television personality Tan France, and businessman Andrew Yang campaign virtually in Wisconsin for 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, kicking off ‘AAPIs Assemble! Virtual Bus Tour’ with ASPIRE PAC, highlighting Biden’s plans to ‘provide high-quality, affordable health care for Americans, and protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions’ and discuss how they are mobilizing Wisconsin’s Asian American and Pacific Islander community and ‘urging’ voters to make a plan to vote, as Wisconsin voters are receiving their mail ballots

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScS48wuUr6EshhYGlcrp7rhFCsr_ANtfKcJLuQgSk8CAKBcsQ/viewform

Friday, Oct. 02 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.lacity.org/, https://twitter.com/LACity

Contacts: City of Los Angeles press, 1 213 978 0741

Friday, Oct. 02 Protests against Pornhub in Montreal, Los Angeles and London – Protestors gather outside the Pornhub/MindGeek offices in Montreal, Los Angeles and London at 11:00 AM local time on International Day of Non-Violence to call for the site to be shut down for allegedly enabling and profiting from the sex trafficking and rape of women and children. A petition to shut down Pornhub recently surpassed two million signatures

Weblinks: http://www.traffickinghub.com

Contacts: Laila Mickelwait, Traffickinghub, lailamickelwait@traffickinghub.com, 1 951 990 9960

Friday, Oct. 02 City of Long Beach begins staff furloughs – City of Long Beach begins a period of staff furloughs as part of the City’s multi-step approach to resolving its $30 million shortfall in Fiscal Year 2021

Weblinks: http://www.longbeach.gov, https://twitter.com/LongBeachCity

Contacts: City of Long Beach Joint Information Center, jic@longbeach.gov

Friday, Oct. 02 Modern Retail Awards entry deadline

Weblinks: http://www.modernretail.co/awards/modern-retail-awards/, https://twitter.com/modernretail

Contacts: Melissa Hayes, Digiday, melissa@digiday.com, 1 646 419 4357

Friday, Oct. 02 – Thursday, Oct. 08 Beyond Fest 2020 goes ahead as drive-in movie experience – Beyond Fest 2020, genre film festival opens with the world premiere of Jim Cummings’ comedy horror ‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’. This year’s festival goes ahead as a drive-in movie experience due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Mission Tiki Drive in Theatre, 10798 Ramona Ave, Montclair, CA

Weblinks: http://www.beyondfest.com/, https://twitter.com/BeyondFest

Contacts: American Cinematheque, info@americancinematheque.com

Friday, Oct. 02 CANCELED: Exponent Philanthropy 2020 Connect Conference – CANCELED: Exponent Philanthropy 2020 Connect Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Anaheim, CA

Weblinks: http://www.exponentphilanthropy.org/, https://twitter.com/ExponentPhil

Contacts: Jeanne Metzger, Exponent Philanthropy media, jeanne@exponentphilanthropy.org, 1 202 580 6560

Friday, Oct. 02 – Sunday, Oct. 04 Tustin Tiller Days Festival – 63rd Tustin Tiller Days Festival, including carnival, arts and crafts, shows, exhibits, games, beer garden and international food court

Location: Tustin, CA

Weblinks: http://www.tustintillerdays.org/

Contacts: Tustin Tiller Days, 1 714 573 3326

Friday, Oct. 02 CANCELED: Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic LA – CANCELED: Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic LA * Physical event canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19); however, organizers are holding a virtual ‘Toast to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic’

Location: Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Road, Pacific Palisades, CA

Weblinks: http://www.vcpoloclassic.com/, https://twitter.com/VeuveClicquot, #VCPOLOCLASSIC

Contacts: Veuve Clicquot, communication@veuve-clicquot.fr

Friday, Oct. 02 ‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ video game released for multiple platforms – ‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One by Electronic Arts, space combat video game set in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, allowing players to take control of ships from the Galactic Empire and the New Republic navy

Weblinks: https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/squadrons, https://twitter.com/EAStarWars, #StarWarsSquadrons

Contacts: Shirley Chu, EA PR Manager, shirleyc@ea.com, 1 604 456 5267

Saturday, Oct. 03 10:00 AM LA Metro holds virtual public workshops on the Traffic Reduction Study – Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority holds virtual public workshops on the agency’s Traffic Reduction Study, which is focused on determining if, where and how a potential pilot program that includes congestion pricing and more high-quality transportation options could reduce traffic to make it easier for everyone to travel, regardless of how they traveling * Workshops held today at 10:00 AM PDT and Spanish-only presentation at 12:00 PM PDT

Weblinks: http://www.metro.net, https://twitter.com/metrolosangeles

Contacts: Metro Media Relations, mediarelations@metro.net, 1 213 922 2700

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2xOP35LqTKiKGjFWPj67SA and https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GX-qzQzgQyiK1FTVBhULfQ

Saturday, Oct. 03 American Legion’s Post 43 in Hollywood opens drive-in movie theater – Hollywood American Legion Post 43 launches a new drive-in movie series, opening with a screening of ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’. Lineup of classic films include ‘The Muppet Movie’, ‘Jaws’, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and ‘Chinatown’

Location: Hollywood American Legion Post 43, 2035 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: https://www.hollywoodpost43.org/, https://twitter.com/HollywoodPost43

Contacts: American Legion Post 43, crew@hollywoodpost43.org

Saturday, Oct. 03 CANCELED: LA Chamber Orchestra launches 2020/21 Season – CANCELED: LA Chamber Orchestra 20/21 Season launches with a world premiere performance by 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winner and composer-in-residence Ellen Reid alongside a performance of Beethoven’s ‘Symphony No. 9’, in a program led by Music Director Jaime Martin. This year’s theme is the ‘Season of the Violin’. Other highlights include community/education programs that reach thousands of young people, among them a Beethoven-themed Meet the Music education program * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Alex Theatre, 216 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA

Weblinks: http://www.laco.org/, https://twitter.com/LACOtweets, #LACO

Contacts: Laura Stegman, LA Chamber Orchestra, pr@laco.org, 1 310 470 6321; Libby Huebner, LA Chamber Orchestra, pr@laco.org, 1 562 799 6055;

Saturday, Oct. 03 – Sunday, Oct. 25 13th Annual Angel City Jazz Festival takes place virtually

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.angelcityjazz.com/, https://twitter.com/Angel_City_Jazz

Contacts: Rocco Somazzi , Angel City Jazz Festival, roccosomazzi@gmail.com

Saturday, Oct. 03 Exceptional Women of Color Conference – Sac Cultural Hub Media Foundation’s 12th annual Exceptional Women of Color (EWOC) Conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Sacramento Northeast, 5321 Date Ave, Sacramento, CA

Weblinks: http://www.sacculturalhub.com/media-foundation

Contacts: Pleshette Robertson, Sac Cultural Hub Media Foundation, contact@sacculturalhub.com, 1 916 234 3589

Sunday, Oct. 04 3:00 PM Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival – Say NO Bullying Virtual Festival broadcast on Facebook and Zoom, bringing together the worldwide community with empowerment speakers, surprise celebrity appearances, musical performances and virtual vendors, aiming to educate and advocate the community to put compassion into action

Weblinks: https://www.saynobullying.org, https://twitter.com/SayNOBullying_1

Contacts: Say NO Bullying, saynobullyingprogram@saynobullying.org

Sunday, Oct. 04 – Tuesday, Oct. 13 San Francisco Fleet Week – San Francisco Fleet Week, headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and featuring the United 777 performing a fully choreographed act

Location: San Francisco, CA

Weblinks: http://fleetweeksf.org, https://twitter.com/fleetweeksf

Contacts: David Cruise, San Francisco Police Week external affairs, dcruise@fleetweeksf.org, 1 415 726 5150

Sunday, Oct. 04 POSTPONED: San Diego Sharkfest Swim – POSTPONED: 12th Annual San Diego Sharkfest Swim * From San Diego to Coronado * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: San Diego Harbor, CA

Weblinks: http://www.envirosports.com/, https://twitter.com/envirosports

Contacts: EnviroSports, info@envirosports.com, 1 415 868 1829