Southern Arizona wildfire prompts more evacuations

Arizona News

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains of southern Arizona is prompting more evacuations. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said an area near Mt. Lemmon northeast of Tucson was being evacuated Tuesday morning. The area includes the southeastern Catalina area around Redington Road. Authorities did not immediately say how many homes were in the area. The fire sparked by lightning more than three weeks ago has now burned across nearly 180 square miles. More than 1,000 firefighters and support crew are working the fire with the help of dozens of engines, several bulldozers and a fleet of helicopters.