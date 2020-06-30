Navajos concerned with COVID-19 spikes in surrounding areas

Arizona News

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 63 additional cases of coronavirus with no new deaths. That puts the total of positive COVID-19 cases on the reservation at 7,532 as of Monday. The total number of deaths remains at 363. Navajo President Jonathan Nez says it’s a challenge for the tribe to try to prevent the spread of the virus when surrounding areas are experiencing surges. The Navajo Nation is in northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah. Reports from a dozen health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate more than 5,080 people have recovered. More than 54,700 people have been tested so far.