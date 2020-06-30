Mesa police officer fired following on-duty shooting

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — A Mesa police officer was fired after he was charged with aggravated assault for shooting an unarmed man during a disturbance call in December. The Arizona Republic reported that the Mesa Police Department issued a written statement Monday announcing Officer Nathan Chisler was fired from the department on Thursday. Chisler is able to appeal the decision within 10 days of the date he was terminated. Police say Chisler was accused of shooting a man in a bar parking lot on Dec. 6 after responding to reports of disorderly customers. Court records did not list an attorney for Chisler. A trial is scheduled for August.