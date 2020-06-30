Arizona flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighters

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings Tuesday to honor the elite firefighters from Prescott who died in 2013 while battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix. The 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were overcome after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position. Ducey said it was one of the most tragic days in state history. He said the hotshots will forever be remembered for their sacrifices.