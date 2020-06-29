Woman fatally shot in car at Tucson park; suspect sought

Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they’re searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman. They say 29-year-old Tara Hufault was in the parking lot of Rodeo Park around 11 p.m. Sunday when she was struck by gunfire. Police say Hufault was at the park on Tucson’s south side to meet up with someone and was with two friends prior to the shooting. Hufault was found inside a vehicle at the park and pronounced dead at a hospital.