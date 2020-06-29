Forest health institute at NAU names new executive director

Arizona News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A forest health institute at Northern Arizona University has a new executive director. Andrew Sánchez Meador starts in the role Wednesday overseeing the Ecological Restoration Institute. He has studied how wildfires shape forests across the Southwest and how to restore them, pushing for the use of new technology. Sánchez Meador had been working as an associate professor at NAU’s School of Forestry and previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Washington, D.C., and southern New Mexico. He replaces Wally Covington, who founded the institute and retired in late January. The institute works closely with New Mexico Highlands University and Colorado State University.