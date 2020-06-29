Diamondbacks’ Leake becomes first player to opt out in 2020

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake has become the first known player to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen did not elaborate on Leake’s decision during a Zoom call, but the pitcher’s agent issued a statement saying he made a personal decision not to play during the pandemic. Hazen also said two players on Arizona’s 60-man roster tested positive for COVID-19, as did another player not in Arizona.