Deaths of 2 Mexican gray wolves investigated in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Wildlife managers are investigating the deaths of two Mexican gray wolves found in May in New Mexico. The team that oversees recovery of the endangered species in New Mexico and Arizona has documented a dozen mortalities among the wild population over the first five months of this year. Environmentalists have also raised concerns that the leader of a different pack was killed for preying on livestock. They say that alpha male was the 21st wolf shot by the government since reintroduction began in 1998. Environmentalists also say it was the fifth shot by federal employees this year.