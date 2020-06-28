San Diego police shooting of armed suspect sparks protest

California News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police in San Diego shot and critically wounded a robbery suspect who they said took out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer who tried to engage him. The shooting on a downtown sidewalk shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday sparked immediate anger among protesters, who marched through the streets Sunday demanding police release footage of the encounter from officer body-worn cameras. Police tweeted a photo of the gun and said they they were working to gather all video evidence for release.