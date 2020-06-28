Former NFL, college coach Krueger dies at 90; Bucs’ 1st GM

State & Regional News

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history, has died. He was 90. Krueger’s family said he died Monday at his home in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Krueger coached offense, defense and special teams during more than three decades in the NFL and college. He was the head coach at Fresno State and Utah State and an assistant at Illinois. Krueger was an assistant coach with the expansion Buccaneers in 1976 and later became their general manager.