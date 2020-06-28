Arizona reports 3,858 coronavirus cases, highest daily total

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials have reported 3,858 more positive coronavirus cases, the most reported in a single day in the state so far. The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported 9 additional deaths. That pushes Arizona’s documented COVID-19 totals to 73,908 cases and 1,588 known deaths as of Sunday. The 3,858 cases topped Saturday’s tally of 3,591 and was the seventh time in the last 10 days that daily cases surpassed the 3,000 mark. Some Arizona hospitals have begun activating surge plans to increase their capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as confirmed cases rise and more people seek treatment. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.