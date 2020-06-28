3 arrested in California couple’s disappearance 3 years ago

California News

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Three men have been arrested on suspicion of killing a Southern California couple who mysteriously vanished three years ago. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said information obtained during their lengthy investigation led them to arrest the men for investigation of murdering Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso. The young couple from the Coachella Valley, near Palm Springs, vanished without a trace in May 2017. Authorities declined to say how investigators connected the suspects to the case or how they know Moran and Reynoso have been killed, citing the ongoing investigation.